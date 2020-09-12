After arresting Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and four others in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids in Mumbai and Goa on Saturday morning. Also Read - SSR Case-Drug Angle: 5 Arguments That Led to Rejection of Rhea Chakraborty And Showik's Bail Plea

As per a report published in Zee News, the NCB organised early morning raids at around seven locations in both Mumbai and Goa and expanded their area of investigation in the drug-related activities. It is also reported that the NCB is going to have a high-level meeting later today at their Mumbai office to plan out their steps ahead in an attempt to expose the drugs cartel in the Hindi film industry. Also Read - SSR's Brother-in-Law Supports Ankita Lokhande Against Shibani Dandekar's '2 Secs Fame' Jibe

On Friday evening, it emerged that the NCB got to know the names of more celebrities involved in procuring and supplying banned narcotics in Bollywood. Zee News reported that around 25 Bollywood celebrities are set to be summoned by the NCB in the case and many faces will be seen paying visits to the NCB Mumbai office in the coming days. The names of filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, and celebrity manager Rohini Iyer have emerged as part of the latest development in the case. However, nothing has yet been officially informed by the NCB. Also Read - New Viral Video Shows Rhea Chakraborty Smoking 'Herbal Cigarette' With Sushant Singh Rajput And Others

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court rejected the bail pleas of Rhea, Showik, and others in the case on Friday. While advocate Satish Manashinde argued that the NCB had no evidence to arrest Rhea and Showik in the case, the public prosecutor said that the agency doesn’t necessarily need to ‘recovering something’ to arrest the accused in the case. Rhea is sent into judicial custody till September 14 while Showik faces custody till September 23.