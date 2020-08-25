Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has led to CBI investigation and raised speculations against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. As per Times Now report, Enforcement Directorate is suspicious of Rhea’s transaction with a PR agency transferred a large amount of money into Rhea’s account on July 4. Times Now has accessed Rhea’s bank account and ED has raised suspicion of Rhea’s transaction with PR agency. As per the report, Kwan Talent agency deposited Rs 22 lakh in Rhea’s account. Earlier, Sushant has given Rs 48 lakh to the PR agency. ED has also quizzed the talent management agency’s owner. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Sandip Ssingh Call Record Accessed, Reveals He Called Ambulance Driver on June 16

The transaction raises many speculations because normally an artist pays the money to a PR agency to handle their PR but in this case, PR agency paid Rs 22 lakh to Rhea Chakraborty and why did the PR agency paid the money to Rhea? Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: ED Shares Proof of Rhea Chakraborty's Involvement With Drugs to CBI

The report also states that Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse in Lonavla had a rent of Rs 10 lakh but when Rhea entered his life, the rent became more than double, Rs 26 lakh. It also raises the question if the PR agency knew that Rhea handled Sushant’s finances.

Vikas Singh recently alleged that Rhea did not support the family nor did she offer them condolences after his tragic demise. He said, “Rhea has not cooperated with the family, she didn’t even offer condolences to the family when the mishap took place. Moreover, when the request for the CBI probe was made, they opposed it tooth and nail. She may have put out a video in support of the CBI probe but her legal team opposed the same strongly.”

““They are examining everybody and once they can do their homework properly then only they will start grilling Rhea,” he said. He also hinted at the possibility of Rhea’s arrest if she “does not cooperate with the investigation or gives evasive answers”, he added.