Mumbai: On Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, a fresh complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a fair and fresh probe into the case.

This complaint has been filed by a law student from the University of Mumbai claiming that the actor's death was 'unnatural'. The complainant has asked the NHRC to take Suo-moto cognizance of the case and ensure a fair probe. The complaint has further claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was given drugs 'without his or his parent's permission'. Reportedly, it has also been mentioned in the complaint that the late actor was 'mentally tortured' by nepotism in Bollywood.

Earlier today, CBI released an official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and mentioned that they are still investigating the case from all angles. "CBI investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously: CBI official," the statement read. Apart from the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also been already probing the drug angle and the money-laundering case connected to the Sushant's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2o2o. His sudden death had left everyone – fans, family and friends shocked. Several theories emerged following the actor’s death with some people claiming that it was a murder. However, it’s been a year, but nothing concrete has come out in the case yet.