The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to submit its final report to a special CBI court in Patna in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to a report published in Zee News, the CBI team, under the leadership of Nupur Prasad, has completed its probe, and it is soon closing the case by reporting to the special court.

As mentioned in the report by the channel, the CBI has ruled out the possibility of any conspiracy or foul play into the death case of the late actor. However, the team's decision in the abetment to suicide charge mentioned in the original FIR filed by SSR's father against Rhea Chakraborty and six others needs to be seen. Once the CBI files its report with the court, the decision regarding allegations against Rhea and others in the abetment to suicide case lies with the judiciary.

Earlier last month, the AIIMS team that was set-up by the CBI to reassess the autopsy conducted by the Cooper Hospital in the case, ruled out poisoning and murder theories in its conclusive report to the federal probing agency. This also created a stir with SSR’s family demanding a fresh probe against Dr Sudhir Gupta under whose leadership the AIIMS team conducted the reassessment of the autopsy report.

Meanwhile, Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs probe related to the SSR death case, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. The actor now aims to press charges against the media houses and people who allegedly tried to malign her reputation, and attacked her by calling her names during the investigation in the case.

Apart from CBI, the NCB and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also yet to submit their final report in the case.