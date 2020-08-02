Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Taking to Twitter, he said that the case is being politicised for political gains and the ‘entire case has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and court within those jurisdictions the offence is committed’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Accuses Rhea Chakraborty of Doing 'Black Magic' After His Bank Account Shows Whopping Amount Spent on 'Pooja'

He tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice already began investigating allegations about @itsSSR's unfortunate alleged suicide. Even if Bihar Police registered an offence in Patna, under Ch. 12 & 13 of the #CrPC it has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and courts within whose jurisdiction. (sic)"

The followed up tweet reads, “the offence is committed. I condemn the demand for the @itsSSR case to be handed to #CBI. The case is now being politicised for political gains. #MaharashtraPolice is inquiring into the case professionally and are competent in digging out the truth, leaving no stone unturned! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has left her Mumbai apartment n the middle of the night with her family members three days ago. The supervisor of the building said that the family left their house three days ago. He also revealed that they left in a blue car with big suitcases with them. He also said that Sushant hadn’t visited Rhea’s rented apartment for a very long time.

Earlier, Rhea released a video statement and said, “I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail”