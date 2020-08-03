Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death has raised many eyebrows and his family members are suspecting foul play. However, time and again Mumbai Police has claimed no foul play and it is contrary to the belief of his friends and family. Now, the dean of Mumbai hospital, who conducted the post-mortem report told Times Now that there is no foul play in his death. He even stated that he cannot decide on this right now because post-mortem has been done and the report is with the forensic department. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Heart-warming Rakhi Memories, Ankita Lokhande Showers Love

Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police said in a statement to news agency ANI that the actor was suffering from ‘Bipolar Disorder’ for which he was undergoing treatment and having medicines. ANI tweeted, “It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation: Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Commissioner of Police on #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Ambulance Driver Says He Has Been Receiving Threat Calls After He Brought Down Actor's Corpse

He even said that so far statements of 56 people have been recorded and all angles are being investigated.

Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani spoke to Zoom TV and shared, “She was Sushant’s manager for only a very small time.” Siddharth added that Sushant kept crying the day he learned of Disha’s death. “His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him.”

On Monday, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Patna to lead Bihar police team probing the case has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials. Taking to Twitter, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said, “Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm on Sunday. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted to it and said, “Whatever happened to him is not right.”