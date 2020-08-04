Amidst the ongoing tug of war between Bihar Police and Mumbai Police over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Mumbai Police have made it clear that they would not be handing over any documents to the Bihar Police as they have no jurisdiction in the case. The decision was taken after the Maharashtra Government had sought legal opinion about Bihar cops carrying a parallel investigation. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Was Not Allowed to Attend The Funeral of Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's Lawyer

As per the Mirror Now report, the legal opinion clearly states that the Bihar cops have no jurisdiction in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. It further adds that according to the provision of Chapter XII and Chapter XIII of Criminal Procedure Code, the offence is supposed to be investigated, inquired, and tried by the police and the court within whose jurisdiction the offence is committed and hence, Bihar Police has no role in the case. Also Read - Emraan Hashmi on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: My Heart Goes to The Family, It Has Turned Into Toxic Social Media Circus

As per the legal notice, if Bihar Police have received a complaint about an offence committed in Mumbai then it could register it via zero FIR and it to the concerned police station in Mumbai for further investigation. Also Read - Hansal Mehta Gets Trolled After He Slams Rhea Chakraborty's 'Trial By Media', Says 'Let Her Guilt Be Proved In Court'

A top government source also told Mirror Now that they will not hand over any document to Bihar police as they have no jurisdiction in this case. He also said that Mumbai Police is still investigating the case and there is no chance that they will hand over the case to other agencies.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said in a media briefing that Mumbai Police is investigating the case and it is on the right track.

Meanwhile, The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Nitish Kumar, while talking to a private news channel, said, “As soon as Sushant’s father K.K. Singh gave consent, I directed the DGP to do the paperwork for the recommendation of the CBI probe.” Kumar said that this demand was made by all and that the police were investigating the case registered in Patna. But the Bihar police team in Mumbai was not getting cooperation from Maharashtra Police. In such a situation, CBI investigation was necessary, he said.