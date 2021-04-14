The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has identified a man named Sahil Shah as the prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case. The anti-narcotics agency has arrested two of his peddlers on Tuesday afternoon. Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told Times of India, “Sahil remained a puzzle for us for the last six months; we raided his house in Malad on Monday night, where his mother and wife were there. Incidentally, he stays in the same complex where Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay earlier. Sahil used to supply drugs to Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani both of whom were arrested by the NCB last August.” Also Read - Is Ram Gopal Varma Making a Film on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case? All You Need to Know

For those who don’t know, Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani were arrested after 59 grams of curated marijuana was seized from them. Both are out on bail for now. Also Read - Ajaz Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19 After His Arrest in Drugs Case, NCB Confirms

The NCB has gone hammer-and-tongs to unravel the drugs-Bollywood nexus as an offshoot of the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput at his home in June 2020. Besides the eight foreign nationals, the NCB has arrested or interrogated several prominent Bollywood personalities in the past six months, sending shockwaves in the film world. The NCB has arrested nearly 36 drug peddlers till date as it unravels the drug angle in Bollywood arising out of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 14, 2020. Also Read - Ajaz Khan Drugs Case Update: NCB Suspects he Supplies Drugs at Bollywood Parties, Consumes Them

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty and three others — Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant — were accused of having facilitated the procurement of drugs for consumption by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They filed bail applications before the Bombay High Court after their bail plea was dismissed by a Special NDPS Court in Mumbai.