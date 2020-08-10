Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supre Court stating that the ongoing ‘media trial’ against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be stopped. She further stated that the investigation is still underway but she is blamed in the case by the media. In the affidavit, she has also stated that she has no objection if the Apex court would transfer the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She also stated that the media is ‘unfairly’ targeting her. Also Read - After Rhea Chakraborty, ED Likely to Summon Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sandip Ssingh

Rhea along with her brother Showik and father Indrajit are being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate. Her manager Shruti Modi and Sushant's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also appeared before ED in connection with the money-laundering case.

She also urged the top court to ensure that she is not be made a scapegoat of political agenda in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year. For the reasons set out hereinabove, it is submitted that the transfer of investigation to the CBI by the Bihar Police is illegal, the plea said. However, the petitioner reiterated that she had no objection if the court referred the matter to the CBI and even if the CBI probes the matter, the jurisdiction will still be with the courts in Mumbai, and not in Patna.

“Actors Ashutosh Bhakre (32) and Sameer Sharma (44) also reportedly committed suicide in the last 30 days, but there isn’t even a whisper about the cases in the corridors of power. But in Sushant’s case, the Chief Minister of Bihar is reported to be responsible for registering an FIR in Patna,” said the additional affidavit filed by Rhea.

She insisted that the sad incident of the death of Sushan, who hailed from Bihar, unfortunately, occurred just in the wake of Assembly elections in Bihar. “Due to this, the matter is being blown out of proportion,” said the affidavit.

Meanwhile, the CBI that has taken over the investigation will be questioning Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh at his Faridabad residence.

On the other hand, as per the reports, Rhea and her CA’s testimony differ from each other raising many questions. If reports are to be believed, the company’s IP address and domain name changed on August 7 after the actor’s death, which was headed by Sushant and Rhea.