Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend and prime accused in the case Rhea Chakraborty was given free access to the mortuary, where late actor's mortal remains were kept. In clear violations of procedures, Rhea spent at least 45 minutes in the morgue. The hospital rules mandate that the access is not provided even to the closest family members, without being assisted by the police. So why Rhea was given free access and what was she doing in the mortuary for 45 minutes?

As per the Times Now report, they spoke to the mortuary officer at the Cooper Hospital clearly stated that even the victim's family can't get the entry in the morgue.

Reacting to the 'unauthorised' presence at the mortuary, Sushant's family's lawyer said, "Sushant's sister was there at home and she was disturbed. But she could have been called if anything was to be done. She was in a live-in relationship up to June 8 and she had moved out of the home on June 8. Both lockers of Sushant Singh Rajput were found to be empty. What right did she have to be in the mortuary? Mumbai Police will have to do a lot of explanation, as to why she was called when the sister was there."

“Rhea going to mortuary is very suspicious as she had no relationship with Sushant Singh on the day of his death. Mumbai police will have to answer how did they allow her to enter before postmortem. There’s the possibility of tampering with evidence.”

Meanwhile, the CBI on Friday formally launched a probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Hours after landing along with a CFSL team, the central agency by afternoon had already met with the Mumbai Police, collected documents, including Sushant’s diary, laptop and mobile, and also interrogated a few of the key witnesses.