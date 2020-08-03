Amid the ongoing investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, many reports claimed that Rhea Chakraborty and her family went missing after the actor’s father lodged FIR against her and accused of ‘abetment of suicide’ and ‘fraud’. Now, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actress is not absconding. He said, “The contention of Bihar Police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Her statement has been recorded by the Mumbai police. She’s cooperated with police as and when called.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Releases Video Statement, Reveals ‘Has Informed Mumbai Police SSR’s Life Was in Danger’

He further said, "Till today no notice or summons has been received by her from Bihar Police and they have no jurisdiction to investigate the case. She has filed proceedings in the SC. She has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai. The case is Sub Judice."

There were several reports claiming that Rhea left her building in the middle of the night along with her family a few days back. It was reported that Rhea went missing soon after she was charged with abetment to suicide, along with six others, in an FIR lodged by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh.

On Monday, Sushant’s father KK Singh released a video statement and revealed, “On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he’s in danger. He died on June 14 & I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna.”

Last week, Rhea released a video addressing the allegations against her over the death of her boyfriend Sushant. In the clip, she said: “I have an immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I will refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail”

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14, and the postmortem report stated the actor had committed suicide.