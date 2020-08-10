In connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and father Indrajit Chakraborty appeared before Enforcement Directorate 9ED) for re-interrogation in the money laundering probe. Sushant’s former and Rhea’s current manager Shruti Modi is also present at the office for questioning. Also Read - BECC vs RCD Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Dresden: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Berlin Eagles Cricket Club vs RC Dresden, 3rd T10 at Ostrapark 4:30 PM IST Monday August 10

Now, as per the latest report by Republic, Rhea's statement does not match with her Chartered Accountant. It also suggests that Rhea has been unclear when it came to answering questions about her spending from Sushant's account. Rhea and her CA have allegedly presented different narratives in connection with the money withdrawn from the deceased actor's account. She is also being quizzed about the company's owned by Rhea and her brother Showik. It is also being speculated that Rhea will also be grilled about her role in these companies and allegedly withdrawing Rs 15 crore from Sushant's account.

As per the reports, the IP address of the Navi Mumbai based firm headed by Rhea and her brother has changed 17 times in the last year, and shockingly, the company's IP address was changed recently after Sushant's death on August 7. Republic report states, "It has been observed by the investigating officers that the IP address of one Navi Mumbai based firm, headed by Rhea and her brother, has changed 17 times in the last year. The last IP address change in the company is, shockingly, as recent as August 7. To add to the intrigue, the website has been taken down."

The ED is also looking into two properties owned by Rhea and her family. Regarding the Khar (East) flat that is in her name, Rhea has told the ED officials that she took a housing loan for Rs 60 lakh and the rest of the amount, around Rs 25 lakh, have been paid through her own income. The agency will also question her father about another property.