In a sensational development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat revealed that she had a drug deal discussion with Jaya Saha and Samuel Miranda. She allegedly paid Rs 17,000 to Dipesh Sawant. The chats that are incriminating in nature were accessed by Times Now where Sushant’s manager Samuel texted Rhea saying, “Hi, can you give Dipesh Rs 17,000 for 2 bags of weed? 1 for us & another for him & he will transfer it to us.” Rhea replies, “Ya, we could.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: NCB Books Rhea Chakraborty, 2 Others in NDPS Case, Actor to Go Through Blood Test

In one of the messages, she messaged her dealer “In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once” after which she asks peddler if he has MD. In another text sent by Jaya Saha on November 25, the former says, “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Makes Explosive Revelation on Rampant Use of Drug in Bollywood, Says 'My Mentor Spiked My Drink'

Earlier, Times Now reported that Rhea had given Cannabidiol oil (CBD) to the actor. The development comes after her WhatsApp chat was accessed by the channel where the actress allegedly talks about drugs such as marijuana and MDMA. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Narcotics Control Bureau Registers a Case, People Involved Will Be Quizzed

Meanwhile, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against her and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case. The move comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the NCB to look into the drug angle in the case.

NCB director Rakesh Asthana said in a statement, “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drug was supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned.”