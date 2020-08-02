Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case has opened today with many more allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani. While Bihar Pole has recreated the death scene at Chhichhore actor’s residence and interrogated the household staff, star’s friend Siddharth is unresponsive to their calls and Rhea Chakraborty along with her family is missing and police is actively searching for her. Reportedly, she left her Mumbai apartment in the middle of the night with her family members in a blue car with big suitcases. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Condemns Demand For CBI Probe, Says 'Death Being Politicised'

On the other hand, Bihar Police is trying to connect with Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s family but they are unable to reach them. The Bihar police in their official statement to ANI, said, “We will also interrogate the family of #SushantSinghRajput’s former manager Disha Salian (who died a few days before Sushant’s death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact: Bihar Police.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Samuel Haokip Says 'Rhea Chakraborty Was More Close to Siddharth Pithani, SSR Was on Meditation’

Meanwhile, Bihar Police is seeking details about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager, Disha Salian’s death. However, the Mumbai Police have told Bihar Police that the description of Disha’s case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved.

Here are the 10 developments that happened in a day in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case:

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cook Reveals That Something Was Changed After SSR-Rhea’s Europe Trip

Sushant’s cook revealed to India Today it was Siddharth Ptali and Samuel Miranda who saw SSR hanging in the room and took his body down. He said, “On June 14th morning, he came out of his room and asked for chilled water. But, he was not feeling well and seemed tense. Keshav asked him what he wanted for breakfast and sir said he wanted nariyal pani [coconut water], orange juice and banana. While he drank nariyal pani and orange juice, he said he will have banana later. When Keshav went to ask what sir wanted to have for lunch, there was no reply. His door was locked from the inside and he was not answering any calls. That’s when we called his sister [Meetu] and she asked us to try and open the door.”

♦ Disha Salian’s Moter Finally Breaks Silence With SSR Connection With Her Daughter’s Alleged Suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s former manager Disha Salian’s mother finally opened up about SSR connection with the case. Speaking to Zee News, she denied any possibilities of connection between Disha and Sushant’s death. She said that her daughter never mentioned that she was working for SSR.

♦ Sim Card Used by SSR Registered in Siddharth Pithani’s Name

Bihar Police revealed to news agency ANI that one of the sim card was registered in the name of star’s friend Siddharth Pithani. The cops said, “None of the sim cards that were being used by Sushant was registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs): Bihar Police. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase” (sic)

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Therapist Opens up on Actor’s Mental Health, Says ‘He Was Suffering From Bipolar Disorder’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist Susan Walker Moffat opened up on the actor’s mental health and said that he ‘suffered from Bipolar disorder’ and it was her ‘duty’ to go public. She said, “In light of the misinformation and conspiracy theories currently raging on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty, I have decided it is my duty to make a statement. In my capacity as a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist, I met Sushant and Rhea on several occasions in November and December 2019 and communicated again with Rhea in June of this year. Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. The symptoms of which can include severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia. The continuing, appalling stigma around mental illness makes it very difficult for patients and their families to reach out. This has to stop. Mental illness is no different than cancer or diabetes. It can affect anyone, regardless of class,financial status and so on. In a way that cancer can.”

♦ Rhea Chakraborty And Her Entire Family Left Juhu Residence 3 Days Back

Rhea Chakraborty along with her family members including mother, father, and brother have left their Mumbai flat. The building supervisor said that the family left their house three days ago. He also revealed that they left in a blue car with big suitcases with them. He also said that Sushant hadn’t visited Rhea’s rented apartment for a very long time.

♦ Bihar Police Seek Disha Salian’s Case Files, Mumbai Police Claim Folder ‘Accidentally Deleted’

The Bihar Police, a team of four SIT members, reached Malwani Police Station to seek details about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager, Disha Salian’s death. However, the Mumbai Police have told Bihar Police that the description of Disha’s case has been ‘deleted by accident’ and cannot be retrieved. This is to be noted that the Mumbai Police investigating officer initially was ready to share the details of the case but things changed after he received a call. However, Bihar Police then offered to help in retrieving the folder but were not allowed to access the laptop.

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Siddharth Pithani To Be Summoned By Bihar Police

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn after actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani stopped taking calls from Bihar Police despite being available to them in the beginning. Now, the Bihar Police is keen to summon the late actor’s flatmate, as per the republic TV report. However, Pithani is currently in Hyderabad and is unresponsive to the calls and is not willing to be investigated in connection with the case by Police.

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Staff Member Makes Some Shocking Revelations Against Rhea Chakraborty

The Bihar Police recreated Sushant Singh Rajput’s death scene as a part of their investigation and even interrogated the household staff. Though nothing concrete was found from the actor’s room, one of the staff members, who worked at his residence, made some shocking revelations about his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The Sushant’s sweeper revealed Rhea used to control everything in the house and no one was allowed to enter Sushant’s room without her permission. He was quoted as saying, “Madam even used to decide whether Sushant’s room will be cleaned or not.” He also said that there was a time when Sushant was not able to meet his staff.

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Samuel Haokip Reveals Some Startling Details About Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip opened up about the actor and stated he stopped working with him around June or July 2019 and says that he is not aware of what went wrong with him. He further says during an interview with Times Now that he heads from a few of his staff that h was on certain medications. He also said that Sushant was pretty balanced with his financial decisions.

♦ Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Alleges Rhea Chakraborty of Doing ‘Black Magic’

In the latest development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has claimed that there is ‘black magic’ angle involved in the case. As per the Times Now report, the late actor’s bank account details reveal three withdrawals and they reportedly found an amount of Rs 2.93 lakh that was withdrawn from Sushant’s account in the name of ‘pooja’. However, the star’s family members claim that the ‘pooja’ was never performed.

♦ Anil Deshmukh Condemns Demand For CBI Probe in SSR Death Case

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh condemned the demand for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Taking to Twitter, he said that the case is being politicised for political gains and the ‘entire case has to be investigated, inquired and tried by police and court within those jurisdictions the offence is committed’.

