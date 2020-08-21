Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh was the very first one to arrive at the Bandra residence after his death on June 14. As per Times Now report, a video of Sandip giving thumbs-up to the Mumbai Police when the body of Sushant was being taken to the funeral from the Cooper Hospital for post mortem. The news channel has also accessed a video where Sandip is talking on the phone while he was at the Cooper hospital. Also Read - SSR Death Case: AIIMS Panel That Dealt With Sheena Bora Case Will Look Into Sushant's Autopsy Report

Sushant's family friend had stated that no one from Sushant's family knows Sandip and has revealed that it was him who insisted on taking Sushant's mortal remains to Cooper hospital. Sandip claimed that he is the close friend of Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. CBI, who landed in Mumbai on Thursday, will be questioning Sandip Singh and two top Mumbai cops.



Earlier, a video of Rhea Chakraborty in the morgue, where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept, has gone viral. She was given a free entry where even the closest of family members are even not allowed. As per the Cooper Hospital’s morgue official, the actress said ‘I am sorry babu’ upon looking at the late actor’s body and she has spent 45 minutes inside the morgue.

Meanwhile, two months and a week since Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home, the CBI team has sped up the investigation after the Supreme Court’s nod on Wednesday to the federal agency probe. The CBI team is expected to camp in Mumbai for 10 days, and they have their plans ready as they grouped into several teams, each with its task delineated.