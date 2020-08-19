The Supreme Court has ordered the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday. The top court said that the CBI will be competent to probe not only the Patna FIR but any FIR related to Sushant’s death case. The apex court has also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case to the central agency. The SC said, “Bihar government had the right to refer the Patna FIR lodged by Sushant’s father to CBI. FIR registered in Patna was lawful. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Live Updates: Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation in The Case

"The jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police conducting an investigation under Section 174 CrPC is limited. Since Mumbai police had registered only an accidental death report for Rajput's death, it had limited investigation powers", SC added.

The Supreme Court has also pronounced that Rhea Chakraborty's plea will be transferred to Mumbai. SC has also ensured that there was no confusion about the CBI being the sole authority to probe the mysterious death behind Sushant's death and no other state police could interfere. Since Bihar police registered a full-fledged FIR which already stand referred to CBI, the central agency should probe the case, it said. State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, the Apex Court judge said.

Soon after the decision, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said, “his is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct. SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant’s death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict.”