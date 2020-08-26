In Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, CBI, who questioned actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, in connection with the case, has confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data was cleaned out by a mystery group on June 9, a day after Disha Salian’s death and after Rhea left Sushant’s house. As per Republic TV reports, the trio has claimed that colossal amount of data was deleted from laptops, computers and other electronic devices at Sushant’s residence. After Pithani’s statement, staff member Dipesh agreed to become an approver in the case and reportedly confirmed Rhea-SSR fallout. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Administered Cannabidiol Oil to Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankit Acharya Says 'Never Saw Him Taking Drugs'

As per CBI sources, Siddharth has said that he is not aware of the content in the hard drive and also informed that one IT professional was present there to destroy the drives. However, it is not clear who called those people to destroy the hard drives. Pithani also revealed that Sushant and Rhea were in the room and were watching everything. Dipesh Sawant and Neeraj Singh were also in the same room.

CBI has questioned Siddharth and Neeraj twice and has also grilled actor's CA Sandeep Sridhar and his former account Rajat Mewati. They have sent the summons to Rhea Chakraborty and her family. After Rhea's WhatsApp chat discussing drug deal, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered an NDPS case against her and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case. NCB official said that Rhea and two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possession and peddling of drugs a crime.

The ED, on the other hand, has already recorded the statement of Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, personal staff, accountant Rajat Mewati, Sushant’s Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah.