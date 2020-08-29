The prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated for the second time by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after she was quizzed for 10 years by the CBI on Friday. As per the sources, CBI questioned her regarding Sushant’s mental health and accusations raised by the late actor’s father, KK Singh. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Late Me Too Clarification Remark, Says 'Cannot Entertain Such Stuff Now'

As per India Today report, the list of questions that CBI asked Rhea Chakraborty on the second day of interrogation.

Q Did Sushant had any mental issues?

Q When did you realize that he is suffering from mental health issues?

Q Did you accompany him to any doctor in this regard?

Q What were the mental health problem he was facing?

Q Any instances when you had to immediately call a doctor regarding his mental health issues?

Q Did you select any doctor for him or it was chosen by Sushant?

Q Who was buying medicines for him?

Q Who was giving him medicines?

Q Did you ever give him overdose of medicines?

Q Did you call his doctor on June 8?

Q Did you ask his doctor about his condition after you left his house on June 8?

Q Provide details of your movable and immovable properties that you bought from 2019 to 2020. Did Sushant pay for any of those?

Q What was the amount Sushant and you were paid for the movie with Rumi Jaffery and Vashu Bhagnani?

Q Did any money come to your and Sushant’s account? How much was the deal for?

Q Did you take Rs 15 crore from Sushant?

Q Did any of your family members take money from Sushant?

Q Was Sushant taking drugs?

Q Were you taking drugs?

Q Who was providing drugs?

Q Did you consume narcotics?

Q In 2017, why and for whom were you talking about drugs?

Q Who all known to you and Sushant were taking drugs?

Q Who used to go and get the drugs from suppliers?

Q Did you ever force Sushant to take drugs?

Q Did he ever take overdose of drugs? If yes, then when and what did you do?

Q Did you ever inform Sushant’s drug habit to anyone or his family?

Q Who is Gaurav Arya? Did he ever supply drugs to you or Sushant?

Q What is the connection of Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi, Ayush, Samuel, Dipesh and Siddharth with drugs?

Meanwhile, The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money laundering angle in the case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has summoned hotelier Gaurav Arya for questioning on Monday, officials said on Saturday.