The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been probing the money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The officials recently raided the properties in the name of producer Dinesh Vijan in the same case and now, a report in India Today mentions that the producer was once again summoned by the ED for further questioning. The agency is investigating a suspicious payment of Rs 17 crore to SSR the details of which have gone missing.

As reported by the news channel, Vijan submitted a medical document to the ED against the summons and mentioned that he has contracted COVID-19 and is recuperating in Dubai currently.

The amount of Rs 17 crore that the ED is probing was allegedly given to Sushant as his fees for working in Raabta, the 2017 film featuring Kriti Sanon which was produced by Vijan. The report added that when the ED asked the producer to submit financial documents related to the film, he submitted a few documents but failed to submit the details of the shoot budget for the Hungary schedule of the film.

During the raid at Vijan’s residence and office on October 14, the ED had recovered a document that mentioned that the film’s budget was Rs 50 crore out of which Rs 17 crore were paid to SSR. This document was submitted to the authorities at Budapest in Hungary to reportedly get an overseas payment perk which is financial assistance that the makers get from a foreign government for shooting on their land. It is believed that some producers show inflated expenditure in their budget to the foreign governments to get more money and then they use this money to pay their actors.

The moot point of the investigation currently in the SSR case is when and where was this payment of Rs 17 crore made to the late actor and if it was made, where are the details of this transaction, and where has the money gone now.

This angle of missing payment can provide a new direction to the entire case and put the focus away from Rhea Chakraborty who was earlier accused by SSR’s family of siphoning off money from his bank accounts. No proof against these allegations has been found yet.