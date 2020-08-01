Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by Bihar Police and they are keeping a close eye at actor Rhea Chakraborty. They are looking into every possible angle after his father accused Rhea and her family of ‘abetment of suicide’. As per the news agency ANI, Bihar Police was spotted at the Bandra Police Station to get details about the case and while leaving the police station, the media gathered outside it started questioning the inspectors involved with the case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case: If Family Demands, no Objection to CBI Probe, Says Nitish Kumar

When asked if they will question Rhea Chakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam said that she is under their surveillance. He said, ""It is not needed right now. She is under our watch."

Tweeting the same, ANI wrote, "#WATCH: Bihar Police personnel probing #SushantSinghRajput death case leave in an auto-rickshaw after visiting Bandra Police Station. On being asked if they'll question #RheaChakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam says, "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch."

Meanwhile, Bihar Police was denied the permission to meet doctors of Cooper Hospital citing the ‘Mumbai Police protocols’. They even denied for Sushant’s autopsy report but they were denied for that also. They will soon be interrogating Rumi Jaffery and the cast of Sushant’s last film and every other person who were in touch with the late actor.

Sushant’s father has accused Rhea Chakraborty of extorting Rs 15 crore, cheating, fraud, harassment and ‘abetment of suicide’. Rhea, too, moved Supreme Court to transfer FIR from Bihar to Mumbai.