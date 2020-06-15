Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shock waves across the industry. Celebrities poured in their condolence and shared their memory with the deceased actor. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were also among many Bollywood stars, who expressed their grief on social media. However, their tweet did not go well with the netizens and they criticized them for mocking Sushant on the talk show in the past. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Maternal Uncle Claims he Was Murdered, Demands CBI Probe

While Alia Bhatt’s tweet reads, “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans.” Karan Johar tweeted, “This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Last Rites to Take Place in Mumbai Today

During, Koffee With Karan, Alia was asked to rate three celebrities – Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan. After hearing Sushant’s name, she replied, ‘Sushant Singh Rajput, Who?’

In another episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan asked her to choose one in the question of Kill, Marry, and Hookup, she responded that she will marry Ranbir, hookup with Ranveer and kill Sushant. The Kedarnath actor has revealed earlier that nobody used to invite him to parties as they did not consider him as family or part of the industry.

Check out the tweets here:

Well who knew #AliaBhatt would manage to act via twitter too?

When asked about Sushant on koffee with karan she said “sushant who” then she and #KaranJohar followed it by joking about him .

Hypocrites and insensitive to THE CORE. Be a smart audience. Do not watch his movies. pic.twitter.com/ahADsLKTgU — EurusJr. (@Eurus_jr) June 14, 2020

Ram Ram ji 🙏 #KaranJohar ji your wake up call doesn’t really matter now 🙏 Bollywood is FAKE 🙏 They care only about their money business whether it’s by porn or by nepotism 😡 #SushantSinghRajput #payalrohatgi — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) June 14, 2020

People used to troll, discourage/ demotivate Sushant after the success of MS Dhoni by saying “Movie dhoni ke wazah se hit hui hai ”

Karan Johar never lift up a small town boy that’s why talented guy like him feel insecure in Bollywood#SushantSinghRajput #depression #KaranJohar pic.twitter.com/tMli6DeKtJ — Jaydev Mishra (@Jaydevmishra16) June 14, 2020

Is it?? This is so disturbing, i mean all of them! Why Balaji would ban him? they were friends right? #KaranJohar #Alia #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Am48bZJvoU — Aishna Prabhakar (@AishnaPrabhakar) June 15, 2020

#Alia @karanjohar plz stop being playing double standards. #Nepotism has ruined everything. Vo jab tak zinda tha kitne phn calls kiye use kitni baat ki usse? This whole industry is 💔 he himself revealed that nobody invites me in party 💔 #Nepotism #Alia #SushantSingh pic.twitter.com/s5RZD2Oq7r — Manu (@Manu68922858) June 15, 2020

We don’t need #alia

We need #Kangana In recent interview Sushant said “nobody invites me to their parties.”

He told that Bollywood is not accepting him as family & he always feel leftover, Sad but truth! Bollywood stop hypocrisy & Ghadiyali tears! pic.twitter.com/Ypv6bJtaIs — ™ (@casm_007) June 15, 2020

#Alia and industry care taker #KaranJohar are now shedding crocodile tears. Public memory may be short. But, their TLs have facts which resurface their earlier mocking at talented #SushantSinghRajput without any logic. Throw out outsiders is their motto.https://t.co/Tv3MtO8rRs pic.twitter.com/7H6RAWDEWX — DIPANKAR (@dipankar1000) June 15, 2020

None but fucking #Nepotism has killed him.

Shame on Bollywood. We lost a gem because of them. #KaranJohar please don’t show your fake sympathy. Better you go and lick shoe of some other stars children. 🤬 Nepotism sucks. This is the dark reality of Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/enXcasX8BY — Imran Naiyer (@imrannaiyer786) June 14, 2020



People are accusing Karan and Alia for making fun of Sushant who had entered the industry and rose to fame with his hard work and was not part of nepotism.

Sushant’s hairstylist Sapna Bhavani also revealed in a post that no one in the industry stood up for him. She wrote, “No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet, today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP!”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14 by hanging himself. Police found no suicide note but reported that he was suffering from depression. He is known for his films such as Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore.