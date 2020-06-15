Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent shock waves across the industry. Celebrities poured in their condolence and shared their memory with the deceased actor. Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt were also among many Bollywood stars, who expressed their grief on social media. However, their tweet did not go well with the netizens and they criticized them for mocking Sushant on the talk show in the past. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Maternal Uncle Claims he Was Murdered, Demands CBI Probe
While Alia Bhatt’s tweet reads, “I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans.” Karan Johar tweeted, “This is heartbreaking….I have such strong memories of the times we have shared …I can’t believe this ….Rest in peace my friend…when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Last Rites to Take Place in Mumbai Today
During, Koffee With Karan, Alia was asked to rate three celebrities – Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan. After hearing Sushant’s name, she replied, ‘Sushant Singh Rajput, Who?’
In another episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan asked her to choose one in the question of Kill, Marry, and Hookup, she responded that she will marry Ranbir, hookup with Ranveer and kill Sushant. The Kedarnath actor has revealed earlier that nobody used to invite him to parties as they did not consider him as family or part of the industry.
Check out the tweets here:
People are accusing Karan and Alia for making fun of Sushant who had entered the industry and rose to fame with his hard work and was not part of nepotism.
Sushant’s hairstylist Sapna Bhavani also revealed in a post that no one in the industry stood up for him. She wrote, “No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet, today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP!”
Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14 by hanging himself. Police found no suicide note but reported that he was suffering from depression. He is known for his films such as Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore.