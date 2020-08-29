Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for over 10 hours at the DRDO office in Mumbai by the team of CBI investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Both the actor and her brother Showik Chakraborty were interrogated by the federal probing agency on Friday after which they directly headed towards the Santacruz police station to demand private security against the media hounding them for bites and pictures. Also Read - SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty Interrogated For 10 Hours by CBI, Summoned Again - Key Developments

While the moot point of interrogation is known to all, it is believed that the CBI team had prepared a list of over 20 questions to be answered by Rhea. The actor has reportedly been summoned again in the case. As per a report published in NDTV, the actor was questioned by none other than Nupur Prasad herself, the officer leading the team in the case. Here are 15 questions from the list put in front of Rhea Chakraborty by the CBI:

1. When did she meet Sushant Singh Rajput and when did they start dating each other?

2. What was their relationship like? When did they start living together?

3. Why did Rhea Chakraborty leave Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8? Was their first fight or did they also fight before?

4. What happened during their Europe trip?

5. When did she learn about Sushant Singh Rajput suffering from depression?

6. Did she take him to the doctors and take charge of his medicines?

7. Why did she avoid calls from Sushant’s father who says she tried to keep SSR away from his family?

8. Why did she ignore SSR’s messages and block his number?

9. Why did she change SSR’s staff as various ex-staff members have alleged the same?

10. Did she have the debit cards pin and internet banking passwords of Sushant’s bank accounts? Did she ever use them?

11. When did she come to know about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death?

12. How was she allowed to visit the Cooper Hospital’s mortuary where SSR’s dead body was kept for the post-mortem?

13. What about the drugs chat procured by the Enforcement Directorate that allegedly proves she was being supplied drugs?

14. Did she give any drugs to SSR during her stay at his apartment?

15. Why did she demand a CBI inquiry in the case? Did she suspect a foul play?

The CBI began the investigation on August 6 and they have so far questioned Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, SSR’s former cook Neeraj, manager Dipesh Sawant, watchman, Rhea’s father Indrajit Chakraborty, and the actor herself. Meanwhile, the ED is investigating a separate money laundering case against Rhea, her kins, and others named in the FIR filed by SSR’s father in Bihar. The Narcotics Control Bureau of India has also registered a case against Rhea after the ED wrote to them regarding drugs being supplied to the actor and her late boyfriend.