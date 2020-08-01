Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray broke his silence on the Mumbai police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Friday, while speaking at an event organised by a Marathi channel, Thackeray said that he condemns those who are questioning the attempts of the Mumbai Police in solving the case. The CM called out former Chief Minister of the state, Devendra Fadnavis‘s statement in which he mentioned that the case shall be transferred to the CBI. He said, “The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of the Namaste Trump event into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with in the last five years.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Roundup July 31, Friday: All That Took Place in Bihar And Mumbai

On Wednesday this week, the late actor's father filed an FIR against Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna, accusing her of abetment of suicide. This made the Bihar police travel to Mumbai and investigate the matter with a different angle. Thackeray, in his statement on Friday night, added that the Mumbai police are capable to find the guilty and one should not make this about any conflict between the police of the two states. "We will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as a Maharashtra versus Bihar issue. This is the most deplorable thing to do."

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai Police called it a suicide saying that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra's Mont Blanc building. Even after recording over 40 statements in the investigation that is still going on, the police maintained that no foul play was suspected in the case. This irked both the fans and the family members of the late actor who have been saying that there's more to the case than what meets the eye. Apart from the fans, several political leaders namely Mayawati, Subramanian Swamy, Sushil Modi, and Fadnavis among others have been supporting the 'public sentiment' in demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

Thackeray further tried to assure the fans of the late actor to trust the Mumbai police. “The state police and Mumbai police are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. They are COVID-19 warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans that they should trust Mumbai Police and pass on whatever information you have (about the case) to them,” he said.