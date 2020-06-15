Actor Sushant Singh Rajput untimely death has shocked everyone and many raised eyebrows when many spoke about mental health awareness and the persistent nepotism that doesn’t whole-heartedly accept actors who are not from the film background. Celebrity stylist Sapna Bhavnani revealed that the actor was indeed going through some issues and no one from the industry lent him a helping hand. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Dies Due to Hanging, Actor's Postmortem Report Reveals

Director Anubhav Sinha also made a strong statement and tweeted, “The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don’t ask me to elaborate any further.” (sic)

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi also gave out a statement that hints at industry leaving people when bad times fell on them. He wrote, “At times our movie industry’s hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch wth Sushant.. Cmon u didn’t! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, whn they were doing well#SushantSinghRajput.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died due to hanging, as per the post-mortem report. The actor committed suicide on Sunday, June 15 at his Bandra apartment. It is believed that he was suffering from depression and has been receiving treatment for the same.

Sushant started his career from television and made it big in the Hindi film industry. He is survived by his father and four sisters.