Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has created an uproar across the nation. From the nepotism debate to celebrities seeking CBI Probe, a lot has already been speculated in the suicide case. Now, Shekhar Suman has shared his disappointment and said that he is not willing to believe that a strong-willed and intelligent man like him can commit suicide without leaving behind a note.

He stated that he is starting a forum '#justiceforSushantforum to put pressure on the government to launch a CBI inquiry in Sushant's suicide case. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I'm forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support." (sic)

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

In the series of tweets, he slammed Bollywood mafias and has urged people to raise their voice for Sushant Singh Rajput. He tweeted, "Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own." (sic)

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020



"It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye", the following tweet reads.

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020



Asserting that India will not sit quietly until the culprits are punished, he wrote, "Film industry के सारे शेर बनने वाले कायर Sushant ke चाहनेवालों के केहर से,चूहे बनकर बिल में घुस gaye hain.मुखौटे गिर gaye hain..the hypocrites are exposed.Bihar and India won't sit quiet till the culprits are punished.Bihar Zindabaad." (sic)

— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 22, 2020



Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at the age of 34. The police investigation is underway and till now Mumbai Police have interrogated a total of 15 people including his family, staff, household worker, Mahesh Shetty, Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty among others. As per the reports, the actor was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment for the same.