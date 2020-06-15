Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies after hanging himself at the Mumbai residence. The preliminary report of Sushant Singh Rajput has revealed that the cause of the actor’s death was hanging. The post-mortem of Kedarnath actor was done at Cooper Hospital in Juhu. He has also tested negative for COVID-19. Some samples have been sent to Kalina Forensic lab for further testing. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt Heavily Criticized For Mocking The Actor

Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and has been receiving treatment for the last six months. The police also found a few medical reports from his residence. The actor’s last rites will take place today and his father will be reaching Mumbai today afternoon. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Maternal Uncle Claims he Was Murdered, Demands CBI Probe

Sushant’s team has shared a statement for his fans which reads, “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Chhichhore actor spoke to his father 3 days ago and asked the house help to take the utmost care of his father to protect him from coronavirus. On Sunday after, his father, KK Singh, got another call from Mumbai, hoping it a routine phone call but it was from Mumbai Police informing him that his son has committed suicide.



Sushant’s demise has sent shock waves across the nation. The actor started his acting career with Pavitra Rishta and then moved on to Bollywood where he gained the utmost fame and appreciation for his films. He is known for his films such as Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shudh Desi Romance, among others.