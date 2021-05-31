Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Latest Update: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday summoned late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former domestic helps Neeraj and Keshav for questioning in the drugs case linked to the actor’s death case. The two were called in for questioning late at night and were reportedly taken to the agency’s office at the Ballard Estate in Mumbai. The agency continues to question the two for over 16 hours now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Lawyer Reacts To Siddharth Pithani's Arrest, Says 'He Is Very Crucial'

It's going to be a year to the actor's suicide on June 14. NCB made a fresh move after a long time in the case last week by arresting the late actor's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad in the drugs case. He was charged with being a part of the conspiracy of supplying drugs in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Pithani was produced before the court in Mumbai on Friday after which he was remanded in NCB custody till June 1. So far, 35 arrests have been made in the case, however, no concrete findings have emerged from the agency's probe yet.

Both Neeraj and Keshav have been called in multiple times for questioning after SSR's death. A total of 33 people are accused in the charge sheet filed by the NCB in the drugs case related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case including actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating SSR at the time of his death, and her brother Showik Chakraborty.