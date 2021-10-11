Mumbai: Late Sushant Singh Rajput loved Shah Rukh Khan and considered him his idol. The actor never left any opportunity to express his love for SRK whether on-screen or in personal life at various events and during interviews. And that’s the reason why his fans today have gathered outside SRK’s bungalow Mannat to show their support for the superstar as his son, Aryan Khan, fights for his bail after being arrested in an alleged rave party case.Also Read - Aryan Khan Arrested LIVE UPDATES: No Mannat For Aryan Khan Today, Bail Hearing on Wednesday

Shah Rukh‘s fans have stood in solidarity with him throughout this time. They have been constantly raising their voice in support of SRK on social media and have shown love by writing ‘We stand with Shah Rukh Khan’ on giant hoardings outside his house. Not just the fans, the entire film fraternity have also alleged that SRK and his son have been targetted by the agency in the case. While the investigation is underway, Aryan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, has now applied for his bail in the case. The hearing of the case will take place on Wednesday, October 13, at the Special NDPS court in Mumbai where the Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh, representing the NCB, will argue that judicial custody is required for Aryan to keep the investigation on in the drugs case in which the agency has made some fresh arrests. Also Read - Aryan Khan’s Arrest: NCB Records Statement of Shah Rukh Khan's Driver in Drugs Case

Meanwhile, actors like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, and others including Farah Khan, Karan Johar have shown support for SRK. You can catch the LIVE UPDATES from Aryan Khan’s arrest here. Watch out this space for all the latest updates in the case!