Delhi: Delhi High Court has issued notice to the makers of the biopic being made on late Sushant Singh Rajput's life after the actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh filed a plea against all the movies, shows, and other projects being made on his son's life. As reported by online portal Bar and Bench, the late actor's family sought an injunction against the makers of the movies named Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, and Shashank, and other unknown projects.

The plea mentions the actor's father alleging that not just these projects have been 'designed to malign' his son's image and the family's reputation but it will also 'derail' the CBI investigation into his death case. Plaintiff has also sought an amount of Rs 2,00,02,200 as damages from these movie-makers against the mental trauma caused to the family.

A part of the plea submitted at the Delhi High Court reads, "…the late actor, Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput was well-known celebrity and had become a household name, thus it is right time that courts of our country shall acknowledged the right of celebrity at par with an intellectual property right since the personality of celebrities are being misappropriated for wrongful commercial gains at the cost of fame, reputation and privacy..the use of his name/image/caricature/lifestyle without his consent amounts to violation of the personality right and copyright solely vested with his son."

The plea adds that none of these projects are based on the facts and have been made without the consent of any of the family members. Sushant’s father also alleges that many people have tried to take the advantage of his son’s death and made money out of it.

Advocate Vikas Singh, who was representing the late actor’s family in the death case, appeared in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.