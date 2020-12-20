Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has been hospitalised in Faridabad due to a heart-related complication. While there’s no official confirmation from the family, a picture going viral on social media suggests the same. The picture shows Singh lying on a hospital bed and trying to stay positive with two of his daughters standing alongside him, trying to make him smile. Also Read - Watch: Ankita Lokhande, Usha Nadkarni From Pavitra Rishta Pay Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards

The photo is being shared widely as Sushant’s fans are all praying for his father’s speedy recovery. Both Meetu Singh and Priyanka Singh are seen posing with their father in the picture to make sure that the fans are aware of him feeling better. Hundreds of comments have been poured on the post with most people sending good wishes and asking Singh to stay strong and remain patient as the tough time is yet to be over. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's New Film to Stream on Disney+Hotstar After Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara?

It’s been six months ever since SSR passed away but there’s no development in the probe around his death by any of the three federal agencies that have been doing a thorough investigation into the case. While the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is now probing an alleged Bollywood Drug Scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has neither given any update nor shut down the case yet. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also continues to probe the matter. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

Meanwhile, both Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who were named in the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father, are out on bail in the case.

We too wish him a speedy recovery!