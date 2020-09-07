Actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Mitu Singh was questioned twice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the actor’s death case. Among the latest claims that the federal probing agency is investigating, the team is trying to verify the claims about SSR living at an Andheri hotel in 2019 after allegedly feeling that his then flat was haunted, especially the guestroom. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Questioning And Showik's Arrest by NCB Not Related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case - Is Public Being Fooled?

A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that one of the late actor's flat-mate told the team that he had a membership at an Andheri hotel. The flat-mate added that Sushant allegedly spent some days at the hotel in 2019 and had strong feelings about his flat being haunted. This led him to shift into a new flat in Bandra on an urgent basis. He then moved to the apartment in the Mount Blanc building.

He also told the CBI that someone (the name was not revealed) allegedly used Sushant's banking cards and spent extensively.

On Saturday, Mitu was taken to the Bandra flat again with the forensic team and the CBI officers to reconstruct the crime scene. On Sunday, she was questioned in an attempt to find out about SSR’s condition between June 8 to June 12 when she lived with him at the flat.

Sushant was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment in the Bandra flat. Three federal agencies – CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) – are probing the matter currently. The NCB has arrested SSR’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty in the case, along with the late actor’s house help Samuel Miranda, and his former cook Deepesh Sawant, for procuring drugs.