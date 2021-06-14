Sushant Singh Rajput First Death Anniversary: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti shared a long heartfelt note to mark the actor’s first death anniversary. In the new blog post, he talked about how SSR’s death affected the family. He said that the actor’s death left a ‘big void which is devoid of everything but grief’. He wrote, “There are moments in life which are so defining that they partition your life into two parts- before and after. Sushant’s death was that event in our family. Everything has changed but still a lot remains the same. The incongruence of this statement is best explained with the dichotomy between the internalities and externalities. Externally, we are doing practical things like earning a living, raising our children and supporting our parents, which are the same as before. But internally, we experience a big void which is devoid of everything but grief.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Never Used Glycerin, His Tears Were Real: Nitesh Tiwari Remembers SSR

Talking about his wife Shweta Singh Kirti, he revealed that this entire month, she is on a ‘solitary retreat’ with ‘no human contact whatsoever. “This entire month, she is on a solitary retreat, deep into the mountains, with no human contact whatsoever. Not only human contact, she has no means of communication like internet or cell phone or even a car to drive back. All we know is the date and time when she would like to be picked up from her barebones cabin in the mountains”, he continued. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh With Long Emotional Video Collage: 'This Was Our Journey' | Watch

For Vishal, ‘staying productive and taking care of responsibilities’ has helped him cope up with the tragic death of Sushant. He further added, “I am writing this today in the public forum so that people can appreciate that getting justice for your family member is only one of the components of grieving. Justice is certainly important but tending to the broken hearts is also important. Talking about death, loss, and grief are very difficult topics and I hope this post not only opens up this discussion but act as a soothing balm for the grieving hearts. I also understand that Sushant was a national treasure and hence his loss is a little different since it’s not only a loss for family and friends but also a loss for the nation. I am not a professional in the field of grief’ and is only sharing what he knows from first-hand experiences and ‘amateur research.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary | Complete Life Story

Check Full Post Here:



He further wrote, “As I said earlier, not everyone will necessarily experience all five stages and not in the linear order either. When we experience these stages, at the least we know that we are not alone in this and these are common across humanity. It’s ok to experience these things so that we grieve properly. If we don’t grieve properly, it will be very difficult to sustain our lives. Even after reaching a state of acceptance, there is a complete understanding that the void will remain unfilled permanently. We can go back to laughing with our children and friends with time, but a deep knowledge of this undercurrent void persists even in those moments.”

“Sushant Singh Rajput is not only a source of pride for my wife’s family but also for his millions of admirers. Sushant was certainly gifted and special and honed his craft to excellence with hard work. He studied interesting books and worked and took interest in different areas. He donated generously and had big aspirations, not only for himself but for society in general. He was loving and kind, childlike and innocent, playful yet deep, a paradox of existence”, he added.

At the end, he concluded by saying, “He leaves behind a legacy which matters for generations to come. All his positive qualities will be an inspiration for our youth and his rise in society from humble beginnings will be a model to be studied, not limited to the context of cinema but from the perspective of experiments and outcomes. His works in the performing arts are a treasure trove of emotions for his admirers to absorb, experience and to live vicariously through his story. And his name is now synonymous with Immortality!”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.