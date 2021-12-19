Mumbai: Days after NDPS Court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, the detailed order has now been made available. In the order, the court has said that the photographs and videos recovered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) show that Pithani was passing contraband material to his flatmate and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The court further added that prima facie evidence shows Pithani’s involvement in the procurement, transportation, sale, purchase, consumption and preparation of the contraband.Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Wishes Newlywed Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain

"This material on record prima facie establishes the applicant's involvement in illegal activities – abatement and conspiracy," the court order stated.

For the unversed, Siddharth Pithani was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate. He was arrested on May 26, 2021, after NCB filed a charge sheet against him in a drug-related case. However, his bail plea was rejected on December 14.

During his bail plea in the court, Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed argued that his case is similar to that of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was also arrested but was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Pithani went on to argue that no drugs were recovered from him just like Aryan Khan and that there is no evidence in the form of a medical test.

However, the court rejected the bail plea and the observation saying there is no similarity between the two cases. Court also reminded Pithani that the prima facie indicate his involvement in the procurement and consumption of drugs.

Pithani is currently in judicial custody.