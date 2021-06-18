Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Latest News: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been granted interim bail by the special NDPS court for his wedding. Pithani was given an interim relief on Friday after the court heard his bail petition and granted him the same on humanitarian grounds. The court has asked Pithani to surrender on July 2 after his wedding. Also Read - Drugs Case: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pithani Granted Interim Bail For His Wedding

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Pithani last month in the drugs case connected with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On May 26, he had requested bail for his wedding in the special NDPS court and toda, the court gave him relief from June 18 to July 2. Opposing Pithani's bail plea, the NCB mentioned in the court that he could tamper with the evidence if given relief for so many days, however, the court considered the humanitarian grounds.

The NCB had been searching for Pithani for a long time after he left Mumbai and shifted to Hyderabad and even got engaged there. It was through the cyber searching that the probing agency got to know about his new Instagram account where he had uploaded a picture from his gym. Siddharth Pithani had also dropped a picture from his engagement and that's how the NCB tracked him down in Hyderabad. He was brought to Mumbai on May 26 and was presented in court. Apart from Pithani, the charge sheet filed by the NCB also includes Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant's housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda and staff member Dipesh Sawant. Many drug peddlers have also been named in the case.