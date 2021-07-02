Sushant Singh Rajput death case latest news: Many people from the film industry and outside it called out for justice after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of alleged suicide last year at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. The actor’s friend Smita Parikh was one of those who lamented over his death by alleging that he was a victim of a conspiracy. Now, in a new post, Parekh alleged that the ‘paid PR gang’ is trying to attack her family by using private details. Also Read - Nyay: The Justice | Delhi High Court Seeks Clarity on Release of Film Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life

In a tweet made recently, she wrote that she will keep on demanding justice for his late friend irrespective of people attacking her and her family. Her tweet read: "Path of Truth and justice is way of life for me-no matter how low u stoop paid PR gang bringing my son using his unauthorised pics to attack me? Law will show u your way Well nothing will deter me from my chosen path. U will see karma and we will stand with our – INVINCIBLE SSR (sic)."

Smita Parekh found support in Sushant's sister Priyanka who tweeted back asking her to stay strong and have faith in justice. She wrote, "Indeed!!! Stay strong and steadfast as always.#INVINCIBLESSR (sic)"

Path of Truth and justice is way of life for me-no matter how low u stoop paid PR gang bringing my son using his unauthorised pics to attack me? Law will show u your way Well nothing will deter me from my chosen path. U will see karma and we will stand with our – INVINCIBLE SSR. — Smita GLK Parikh – SSR 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@smitaparikh2) June 30, 2021

Smita Parekh had earlier accused Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of death) of being ‘vindictive’ and conspiring in SSR’s death. She went on to speak against the actor on many national news channels. Parekh also talked about Rhea’s alleged affair with Aditya Roy Kapur. She had tweeted in April this year: Rhea dated aditya roy kapoor b4 meeting SSR, and how he was “setup” after he dumped her ? By the spirit which lives with her!! How disgusting and vindictive a woman could be ? U urself narrated this story to many tai. What a dangerous person roaming free? Rhea Planted In SSR Life (sic).”

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On June 14 this year, on the first death anniversary of the late actor, the CBI released an official statement maintaining that the probe is still on and no aspect has been removed from the investigation.