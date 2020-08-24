Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s close friend and gym partner Sunil Shukla raised some serious allegations on Rhea’s father and her ‘sugar daddy’, Mahesh Bhatt in an interview with Times Now. He alleged that the conspiracy to murder Sushant was done by ‘two daddies’, one is her biological father, who is a doctor and the second one is her ‘sugar daddy Mahesh Bhatt. He further alleged that Rhea gave Sushant medicines given by her father and after she left him, somebody in the house must be giving him the medicines. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Neeraj, Siddharth Pithani Reach DRDO Guesthouse After CBI Finds 'Inconsistencies' in Their Statements

Speaking about Sushant, Sunil claimed that there was nothing wrong with Sushant's mental capacity as they used to meet and work out in the gym. He further revealed that Sushant was taking multivitamin supplements.

Sunil also said that though 66 days have passed, the CBI still has the advantage because there were four people inside the house including Sushant and three of them are witnesses in the case. But, all the three have contradictory statements which proves that this was planned. He further alleged that he was murdered at night and was hanged by the same people. He also revealed that CBI has already got the link and will soon be quizzing Rhea.

Meanwhile, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team continued the questioning of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as it found some “inconsistencies” in their statements, as per agency sources. It also visited the Waterstone resort where he had spent two months and was there for over two hours as it tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there. The sources also said that Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant, who were also questioned earlier in the day after the agency had found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements, were, around 2.30 p.m., taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.