Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took to social media to share behind-the-scenes footage of the song Dil Bechara. The song was choreographed by Farah and she took pride in making late Sushant Singh Rajput dance for the one last time in the film. In her post, she mentioned that choreographing and meeting Sushant was a 'story she never expected to end.' The caption on her post read, "Sometimes we can't let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of @sushantsinghrajput .." (sic)

The throwback video shows Sushant perfecting his dancing skills while shooting for the title track of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial. Farah and her team can be seen helping the actor to learn the steps one by one. In one scene, Sushant is also seen kissing Farah’s hands as a gesture of expressing respect and love.

Sushant looks extremely energetic and lively in the video, enjoying the dance, and loving his time on the sets. The actor’s co-star from the film, Sanjana Sanghi also took to Instagram to share the same BTS video and mentioned how it was a learning experience to work with Sushant in the film. A part of her post read, “Seri, Kizie Basu?”

He’d ask after every rehearsal and all I could ever say was “Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior!❤️” on repeat.” (sic)