The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, in connection with the money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty. As per the ED officials, Singh was asked about the financial transactions from the actor’s bank account, his fixed deposits, and other aspects. As per the Times Now report, the actor’s father told the probe agency that a sum of Rs 15 crore was siphoned from Sushant’s account to Rhea Chakraborty’s account. The transaction came under the scanner as one of the Sushant’s sister was the nominee. After the actor’s demise, the bank informed the family that Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s account to another account. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Allegation on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family, Says ‘Sister Priyanka Got Drunk And Groped Me Which Strained Our Relationship’

The actor’s father alleged that the transfer of the sum to accounts was not related to the late actor and suspects that the beneficiary of these accounts is Rhea and her family members. In addition to the allegations, ED asked KK Singh to provide proof against his allegations.

Meanwhile, ED has quizzed Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, his house manager Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and the late actor’s ex-talent manager Jayanti Saha, and Varun Mathur, Sushant’s partner in one of the first entrepreneurial ventures in connection with the case.

ED is also awaiting the forensic report of electronic gadgets so that the deleted messages and WhatsApp chats and calls can be retrieved. The probe agency will be recording the statement of Rhea Chakraborty’s CA Ritesh Shah before summoning Rjea and her family members again. As per the reports, ED officials have claimed that Rhea’s answers were not satisfactory. In fact, they have claimed that Rhea’s expenses and income tax returns are not matching with her bank statements.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED on July 31 on the basis of the Bihar Police filed by KK Singh on July 25.