Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died a year back and left a huge void in the lives of his fans and colleagues. Sushant’s director, Nitesh Tiwari, remembered him in his latest interview with a news daily. The actor had worked with Tiwari in Chhichhore, a film that ironically talked about suicide and failures of life. In an interview with ETimes, Nitesh Tiwari recalled Sushant’s ability to express emotions on-screen without using glycerin. Most actors use a glycerin drop to bring artificial tears in their eyes while shooting for a scene, but Sushant, as revealed by Tiwari, was a natural actor who did all his emotional scenes without the use of glycerin. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh With Long Emotional Video Collage: 'This Was Our Journey' | Watch

“Another thing I need to tell here is he never used glycerine in emotional scenes. I would ask him, ‘How are you managing to get tears?’ and he would say, ‘Yeh mera secret hai sir’. He did not tell me his secret but he came prepared and he had so many crying scenes with both the younger and older Ani and not even once in those shots did he use glycerine,” said Nitesh. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary | Complete Life Story

The director went to talk about Sushant being a method actor. He said that he had this inherent quality of ‘internalising’ a character to its core. So much so that it used to be emotionally exhausting for him sometimes. “He was a method actor, who would internalise something to get into that mood and perform. He would just get tears in his eyes and to me, that was quite a revelation,” Nitesh Tiwari added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy is Exponentially Increasing as Fans Pay Emotional Tribute; 'We Miss You' Trends

Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. While Mumbai Police called it a case of suicide in its preliminary investigation, Sushant’s family registered a separate FIR with the Bihar police against Rhea Chakraborty (Sushant’s girlfriend at the time of his death) and others alleging abetment of suicide. The case is currently being handled by the Central Burau of Investigation (CBI), while another drug case connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

May he rest in peace!