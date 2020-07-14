On Sushant Singh Rajput’s one month death anniversary, actor and his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has light up a diya in the memory of Dil Bechara actor. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her home temple where she has lighted up a diya and surrounded it with flowers. She captioned the post, “Child of God.” The social media post comes after a month of Sushant’s demise and it is also the first time that she has shared something on her social media since he has left for heavenly abode. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Swastika Mukherjee Shares Unseen Dancing Video With Late Actor | WATCH

News of Sushant’s demise has left her family members and closed ones devasted and they are still trying to cope up with the loss. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s One Month Death Anniversary: Shekhar Suman Urges People to ‘Light up Diya, Offer Silent Prayer’

CHILD Of GOD 😇



Earlier, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter and urged his followers to light a candle on July 14. He tweeted, “On the morning of 14th july lets all light a diya,a candle and have a silent prayer on our lips for Sushant Singh Rajput who lit our lives with his presence n postivity in this world and shall remain in our hearts forever.” (sic)

Ankita had visited Sushant’s house in Mumbai and met his family. Her close friend even shared that she is completely shattered and is crying endlessly. Bigg Boss fame Arti Singh, who is a good friend of Ankita, also revealed that she needs her space right now.

Speaking about their relationship, Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love with each other. They were together in a committed relationship for six years before parting ways.

The Bandra police are investigating the suicide case and have interrogated over 30 people so far. Apart from family members, some of the names include Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his manager, household staff among others.