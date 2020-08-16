In the latest development in the Rhea Chakraborty money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate officials have revealed to Times Now that Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly paid Rs 62 lakh to a talent management agency that Rs 22 lakh to Rhea Chakraborty. As per the previous reports, a company had a contract with Sushant of Rs 2.05 crore to have events from Assam to Tamil Nadu. However, before the deal could happen, the money was reportedly transferred to Rhea’s account. Also Read - Who is The 'Mystery Woman' Spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence on The Day of His Death?

As per Times Now reports, the ED has questioned the manager of the talent agency two days back. The central agency has also questioned the actor’s house staff, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit, actor’s sister Mitu Singh among others in connection with the money laundering case against Rhea Chakraborty. Also Read - SSR Case: Mumbai Police Irks ED, Takes 11 Days to Reply to Agency's Letter Demanding Statement Copies

Earlier, Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, has shared copies of her bank statements on social media soon after reports emerged claiming the late actor was paying EMIs for her flat. “Here I cease all the speculations. As transparent as I could be. My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s (01/01/19 to 01/03/20) highlighting the EMI’s being deducted from my account on a monthly basis. There is nothing more I have to say,” Ankita wrote on her verified Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday, sharing copies of her bank statements from January 2019 to March 2020. Also Read - Global Prayer Meet For SSR: Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty And Others Fold Hands

Ankita’s tweet has come hours after a report in India today.in claimed that Sushant was paying installments worth Rs 4.5 crore for a flat in Malad, where Ankita allegedly resides. The report stated that they have received this piece of information from sources at Enforcement Directorate (ED).