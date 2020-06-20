Just three days before committing suicide, actor Sushant Singh Rajput cleared all the dues of his staff and even said that he won’t be able to pay them any further. However, the Chhichhore actor’s staff were grateful for getting their salaries during the coronavirus lockdown and said that the actor did more than enough by paying them so far. As per the Times Now report, the staff replied to him, “Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar leinge (You have cared for us so for long, we will manage somehow).” Also Read - Only You Could Have Saved Him! Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande's Friend Sandip Ssingh Shares Hearfelt Post

Recently, as per the Navbharat report, Mumbai police spoke with Sushant’s psychiatrist and she revealed that the actor regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande. She further said that he couldn’t sleep at night and had strange thoughts. As per the reports, the psychiatrist even claimed that the actor was not happy with the girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s behaviour. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Psychiatrist Reveals he Regretted Breaking up With Ankita Lokhande

Meanwhile, police interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, his manager, Mahesh Shetty along with others in connection with the suicide case. The Mumbai police have also written a letter to the leading production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF), asking for a copy of the contract to learn the nature of the contract the Chhichhore actor had with the production house and how many films he was to make with them. Also Read - Looking For You Every Night! Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Mahesh Shetty Shares Emotional Post For The Actor

A senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI, “Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor.”

A few days back, the ashes of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were immersed in the holy river Ganga in his hometown Patna in Bihar. According to Sushant’s family, his ashes were immersed in the Ganga near Dighaghat in Patna, where his late mother’s ashes had also been immersed.

The actor committed suicide on June 14 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. His death has sparked debate on prevailing nepotism in Bollywood and many are spreading awareness about mental awareness.