After Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Samuel Haokip posted about the late actor dating Sara Ali Khan, several news reports suggested that the Kedarnath stars were indeed a couple for a small period between 2018-2019. Now, in a new statement, the caretaker of SSR's Lonavala farmhouse, Raees, mentioned that Sushant was planning to propose to Sara on his birthday in January 2018 but they broke up around the same time.

In an interview with news agency IANS, Raees recalled how Sara had visited the farmhouse with SSR many times and they lived there for three-four days while a few other friends also accompanied them some times. The caretaker added that Sara was unlike any other Bollywood actor – she was calm, considerate and never showed any tantrum like a star. "Sara ma'am was very well-mannered. She didn't behave like an actress. She was so simple. She would address the farmhouse's domestic help as maushi (aunty), just as Sushant sir did, and she called me Raees bhai. She was very respectful towards Sushant sir's staff," he said.

He said that after coming from their Thailand trip in December 2018, both Sushant and Sara came directly to his Lonavala farmhouse from the airport. "They would stay at the farmhouse for three to four days whenever they came. After returning from their Thailand trip in December 2018, Sushant sir and Sara ma'am came directly to the farmhouse from the airport. They came at around 10 or 11 in the night. They were accompanied by a friend," said Raees.

Explaining how he got to know about SSR’s plan to propose to Sara, he said that he overheard two of the late actor’s friends discussing how Sushant had planned a grand proposal with gifts and other things. He revealed that SSR wanted to celebrate his birthday of January 2018 in Daman but PM Modi was scheduled to visit the place in the following days, so, the late actor couldn’t get rooms there and the trip got cancelled. Raees added that Sushant and his friends then planned a trip to Kerala but that too got cancelled and it was revealed that Sara and SSR had broken up.

“Sushant sir was planning to propose to Sara ma’am during the Daman trip. He also wanted to give her a gift and had ordered something for her, but the trip didn’t happen finally. After that, a trip to Kerala was being planned but that, too, got cancelled. Later, around February or March 2019, I heard that the two had broken up. Sara ma’am never came to the farmhouse after January 2019,” he explained.

Raees, who was taking care of the farmhouse until July, even after SSR’s death, remembered Sushant as the kindest and loving boss who never shied away from playing cricket with his staff and treating them like his own. He said that the late actor wanted to come to the farmhouse before the lockdown and stay there for some time but he cancelled the plan at the last moment. “Groceries were also sent to the farmhouse from Mumbai. I don’t remember the exact date. It was probably March 15 or 17. Sushant sir was expected to leave from Mumbai around 6 in the morning. But it suddenly got cancelled, and he didn’t come,” he said.

Sushant died on June 14 in mysterious circumstances. The case is currently being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).