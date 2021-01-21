On Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti released an unseen picture of the late actor posing with their mother. SSR had talked about missing his late mother in many of his interviews. He was still in a teenager when his mother died and that left him with a heartache that remained close to him all through his life. Also Read - Sushant Day: Kangana Ranaut Launches Attack on Karan Johar, YRF, Mahesh Bhatt, Says 'I Regret Not Being There For You'

As the world celebrated ‘Sushant Day’ on January 21, the late actor’s sister took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before childhood picture of her late brother. A cute SSR could be seen smiling in the photo, making the world go even more emotional remembering him. Shweta’s caption on the post read, “This smile can melt every heart ❤️ Happy #SushantDay” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Famous SSR Dialogues That Will Make You Look at Things in a Different Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

The actor’s family also announced the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 that has been set up at the University of California, Berkeley for those who want to pursue Astrophysics. The university has added the information about the fund on their official website with a description about Sushant in which they called him an actor with a ‘lifelong passion for astronomy and astrophysics.’

Meanwhile, love is pouring in for Sushant Singh Rajput and his family on social media as fans have flooded the internet with heartwarming posts about the late actor. SSR’s colleagues and friends from the industry including casting director-turned-director Mukesh Chhabra, and producer Ekta Kapoor writing special notes for their departed friend.