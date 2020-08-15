Sushant Singh Rajput has received a special recognition from California State Assembly for ‘his contribution to Bollywood cinema with a special appreciation for all of his philanthropic community work as well as his efforts to promote India’s rich culture and heritage’. Actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti accepted the honour in his memory. Taking to social media, she shared the pictures of her holding the certificate and captioned it, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us…. are you? Thanks for your support California. 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus. (sic)” Also Read - Anupam Kher's Strange Statement on Mahesh Bhatt's Name in Sushant Singh Rajput Case: I am Not Blind But I'll Not Say Anything

Shweta’s husband Vishal Kirti also tweeted and wrote, “On the occasion of Indian Independence Day California recognizes my brother’s (Sushant) overall contribution to society. California is with us…. are you? Thanks for your support California. 🙏#GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus . (sic)”

Our Independence Day gift from the State of California, USA. Now America and Indian Americans are coming out to support us wholeheartedly. @shwetasinghkirt accepted it on Sushant’s family’s behalf. #GlobalPrayers4SSR pic.twitter.com/tzqsL9ksvJ — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 15, 2020



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned the personal staff of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, including his servant, in connection with the money laundering case it is probing in the matter, officials said on Friday. According to top ED officials, the agency recorded the statements of Pankaj Dubey, Rajat Mewati, and Dipesh Sawant under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

K.K. Singh in his complaint to Bihar Police on July 25 had alleged that Rs 15 crore was withdrawn or transferred from his son’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA against Rhea and her family members on July 31.