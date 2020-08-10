Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were directors in a company and it has been reported by Times Now that the IP address band the domain name of the same was changed after the actor’s demise on August 7. According to the report, it was first changed on June 23 and the latest was changed on August 7. The change of IP address and domain name has raised many questions now. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty's Statement Does Not Match With Her CA Testimony

As per the report by Republic, the IP address of the Navi Mumbai based firm that was headed by Rhea and her brother Showik has been changed 17 times in the last year. Republic report states, “It has been observed by the investigating officers that the IP address of one Navi Mumbai based firm, headed by Rhea and her brother, has changed 17 times in the last year. The last IP address change in the company is, shockingly, as recent as August 7. To add to the intrigue, the website has been taken down.”

Meanwhile, Rhea, her brother Showik, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and her manager Shruti Modi are being grilled by the ED today. They were summoned again today after being quizzed for hours on Friday. Showik was called to the ED office on Saturday again and was questioned nearly for 18 hours in connection with the money laundering probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, it has been reported that Rhea’s statement differs from that of her CA’s testimony.

As per the reports, ED will be next summoning Sushant’s friend Ssandip Singh in connection with monetary deals between the both.