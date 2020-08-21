Actor Sushant Singh Rajput left her family, friends, and well-wishers heartbroken with his sudden demise. While his fans and family, who demanded the CBI probe, are waiting for the justice to be served for the late actor, the CBI has formed five teams after reaching Mumbai in a bid of quick investigation. Now, playback singer Javed Ali has paid heart-wrenching tribute to the late actor. The music video gave us a glimpse of his journey. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Neeraj Gives New Statements, Says 'It is Not Murder But Suicide'

The lyrics of the song were penned by Nawab Aarzoo and it will definitely leave you with a teary-eyed. The caption of the song reads, "He came with dreams in his eyes, passion in his heart, gave everything he could to make his mark. He made friends, gained popularity, did charity, and became a star inspiring the youth all the way. With a smile on his lips, he fought the battles, outside and inside. #SSR left an incredible mark in our heart, You'll be missed forever! (sic)"

Watch The Song Here:

Also Read - Aditya Pancholi Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut's 'Padma Shri' Statement in The Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

The CBI on Friday formally launched their probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Within the first few hours, the federal team collected the late actor’s diary, laptop, and mobile phone among other crucial documents, and sources said they have now set off to collect the close circuit television camera (CCTV) footage from the Bandra flat where Sushant was found dead. The central agency will examine if the camera recording was “tampered” with on the day of the 34-year-old actor’s death (June 14) or if there were any “technical glitches”. Top CBI sources said that the agency will collect the CCTV footage and examine all the people who arrived there before his death.