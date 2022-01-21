Sushant Singh Rajput’s 36th birth anniversary: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are celebrating his 36th birth anniversary today. The actor died in June 2020 and left a big void in the hearts of his fans. On Friday, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, also took to social media to share a heartwarming post honouring the legacy of Sushant. The post included a short clip of the actor’s most heart touching moments.Also Read - On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Unseen Video of Them Goofing Around in Gym- Watch

Sharing the video on Twitter, Shweta wrote how the late actor’s friends and family are trying to fulfil his dreams. “My God! What a beautiful compilation. A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfil all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job (sic),” read the caption on her post: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Chhichhore To Kedarnath, Top 5 Remarkable Films Of Sushant That You Should Definitely Give A Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti)

Also Read - ‘No Movie Until…: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Refutes Biopic Rumours, Fans React

The video that Shweta shared showed Sushant giving a tight hug to kids at an NGO, and training hard for his roles. It also featured his tweet in which he had listed his 50 dreams that he has wanted to be fulfilled in his lifetime. The small video ends with the late actor’s picture with his mother as ‘Jai Ho Shankara’ from his movie Kedarnath plays in the background.

The fans have been trending ‘We Miss You Sushant’ since morning on social media. Many of Sushant’s colleagues and friends from the industry have taken to Instagram to reminisce the time they got to spend with him. Rhea Chakraborty, who was SSR’s girlfriend at the time of his death, posted an unseen video in which both of them could be seen goofing around in a gym.