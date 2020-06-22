Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and left the entire nation in shock. The people known to him are being interrogated by the Mumbai police. After Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s close friend Siddharth Pitani has been questioned by the police in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. He was snapped by the paparazzi leaving the Bandra police station. As per the reports, Siddharth used to share the apartment with Sushant and his statement has been recorded by police. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Takes a Dig at Trolls With Hilarious Video, Says 'It Took Snap of Finger to Get Rid of Negativity'

: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);”>

Sidharth pitani Coming out of bandra police station post giving his statement in #shushantsinghrajput case.

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Jun 21, 2020 at 6:37am PDT



Sushant’s fans created an uproar on social media blaming Bollywood biggies and the prevailing nepotism in the industry for the actor’s death. A new petition has also been filed in Bihar by a man named Kundan Kumar, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar against the actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. In the petition, she has been accused of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Mumbai police have also asked Yash Raj Films to submit a copy of the contract between Sushant and them. A senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI, “Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor.”

Meanwhile, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has lodged a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, the lawyer has alleged that the 34-year-old actor was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not even released. He even stated that such a situation was created which forced him to take the drastic step.