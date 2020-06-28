Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Niraj Kumar Bablu opened up on the actor’s death. Reacting to Sandip Ssingh’s statement, he said that he feels Chhichhore actor was under some pressure from Bollywood. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We are still completing the religious formalities of Sushant. As far as the case is concerned there are big personalities in the industry who have spoken about the behaviour of Bollywood with Sushant. So we definitely feel that there was some pressure on him from Bollywood otherwise these big Bollywood celebrities wouldn’t have supported Sushant, so this should be investigated.” Also Read - Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor Ousted From George Fernandes Biopic Due to His ‘Mental Health’

Earlier, Sandip claimed that Sushant had good relations with Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, and claimed that he wasn't under any kind of pressure on the actor and was also not a target of nepotism.

“We are in a wait and watch position on the results of the investigation”, the actor’s brother added. Speaking about demanding CBI Probe, he said, “Big politicians, film stars, and his fans have demanded a CBI inquiry. It depends on the state government whether to handover Sushant’s case to CBI or not. So, as far as the case is with the Mumbai Police, we will wait for the outcome of the investigation. If we feel the need, we will definitely demand a CBI probe.”

Earlier, Sushant’s relative said, “Police will investigate and will try to find out the reason of his death. Someone may speak what they want to, but we are going with police investigation. Police won’t stop investigation based on Sandip’s statement or what I say to the media. If anyone tries to misguide or hide the truth from the investigation, police won’t accept it. They will have to put up the puzzle altogether. We as a family don’t want to interfere in it, once all the aspects comes out, we will see what needs to be done.”